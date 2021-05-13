Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,117 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,931% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $483,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 98.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,311 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 73.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,617,000 after purchasing an additional 70,727 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

