Traders Buy High Volume of Second Sight Medical Products Put Options (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,010 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,361% compared to the typical volume of 206 put options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYES. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Second Sight Medical Products by 874.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 339,232 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYES opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $178.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.49. Second Sight Medical Products has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

