Traders Buy Large Volume of eGain Call Options (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,329 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,506% compared to the average volume of 51 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGAN. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. eGain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $101,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eGain by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 46,862 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in eGain by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 295,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 112,274 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in eGain in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of eGain by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

EGAN opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.62 million, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. As a group, analysts expect that eGain will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

