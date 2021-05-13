Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,380 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 220% compared to the typical volume of 3,243 call options.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

NYSE:CARR opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after purchasing an additional 402,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 7.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,851,000 after purchasing an additional 379,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

