Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 15,237 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 8,181% compared to the typical daily volume of 184 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of EYE opened at $46.91 on Thursday. National Vision has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,173.04, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.79.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EYE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

