TransGlobe Energy’s (TGL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of LON:TGL opened at GBX 110.80 ($1.45) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.35. TransGlobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The company has a market capitalization of £80.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

