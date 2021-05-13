Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Given New $19.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

TBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist cut shares of Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

TBIO stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. Translate Bio has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.89.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 70.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Translate Bio in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Translate Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.