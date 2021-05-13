TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $43.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.60.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The company has a market cap of $627.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.16. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. Research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $313,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,247 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,031 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 81,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth about $98,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

