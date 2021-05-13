TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.13, but opened at $21.01. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 2,738 shares.

TMDX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $2,437,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,239.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 35,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,182,886.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,632,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,247 shares of company stock worth $6,434,031. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $621.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.16.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

