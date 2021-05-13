Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transphorm Inc. designs and manufactures GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. It produces JEDEC and AEC-Q101 GaN semiconductor devices. The company operates principally in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. Transphorm Inc. is headquartered in Goleta, California. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Transphorm in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Transphorm stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. Transphorm has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Transphorm will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

