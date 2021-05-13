Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Trading Down 6.1%

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 25,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

TGAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Transphorm in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transphorm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transphorm, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

