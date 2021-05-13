Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average on Analyst Downgrade

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock to a buy rating. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,425.37 ($18.62) and traded as high as GBX 1,617 ($21.13). Canaccord Genuity now has a GBX 1,725 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,635. Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 1,617 ($21.13), with a volume of 775,782 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,573.78 ($20.56).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 238 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 257 shares of company stock worth $379,695.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,601.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,427.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.79.

Travis Perkins Company Profile (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.