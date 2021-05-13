Travis Perkins’ (TPRKY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TPRKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Travis Perkins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

TPRKY opened at $24.80 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $26.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

