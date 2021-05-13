Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,865 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 256.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,710 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.04.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.48. 469,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,425,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.91. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

