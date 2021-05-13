Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF makes up 2.5% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $15,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $5.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $393.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,981. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $224.11 and a 52 week high of $449.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $429.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.26.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

