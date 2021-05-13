Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.12. 299,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,258,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a PE ratio of -586.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.