Traynor Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.27. 251,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,400,127. The company has a market cap of $129.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.42 and its 200 day moving average is $104.53. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

