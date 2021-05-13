Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,278 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.82. The stock had a trading volume of 99,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,872. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

