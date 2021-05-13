Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 950 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $17,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

AEP stock opened at $84.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

