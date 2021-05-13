Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $14,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $109.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.63. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

