Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $15,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,683 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $76,352,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in The Allstate by 6,344.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after acquiring an additional 623,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ALL opened at $132.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $136.18.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.