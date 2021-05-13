Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,860 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 35.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 18,984 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Amphenol by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 619,133 shares of company stock worth $41,302,363. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $64.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

