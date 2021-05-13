Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $17,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $429.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.76 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

