Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of TCNGF stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $11.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

