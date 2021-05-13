Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE TRL traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.74. 37,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,019. Trilogy International Partners has a 12-month low of C$0.83 and a 12-month high of C$1.99. The company has a market cap of C$102.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.49.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$220.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trilogy International Partners will post -0.4194479 earnings per share for the current year.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

