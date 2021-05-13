Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trinity Capital in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRIN. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.75 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.34.

OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $14.48 on Thursday. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,717,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth $8,615,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,460,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,199,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth $2,984,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

