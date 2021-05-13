Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Get Trinseo alerts:

NYSE:TSE opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.78.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $193,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,035,954.48. Insiders sold a total of 82,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,437 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Trinseo by 95.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,699,000 after purchasing an additional 189,620 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,175,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 113.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $682,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.