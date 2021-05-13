TrueChain (TRUE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $40.17 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. TrueChain has a total market cap of $25.41 million and approximately $40.17 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000642 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00087036 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00085258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.21 or 0.01188538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00068214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00114632 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

