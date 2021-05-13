TrueFi Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $49.32 million and $7.68 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

