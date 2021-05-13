Truist Securities Lowers Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $85.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s current price.

ENV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.11. 313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -500.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.69.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 290,235 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,079,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,962,000 after buying an additional 220,400 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,021,000 after buying an additional 310,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 884,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,870,000 after buying an additional 194,050 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

