Truist Securities Raises Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $134.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CFR. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.88.

CFR stock opened at $119.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $124.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.51 and its 200 day moving average is $98.29.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $1,812,332.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,752 shares of company stock worth $7,681,935. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

