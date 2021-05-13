Truist Securities Raises Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $175.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.56.

FRPT stock opened at $164.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,498.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $68.07 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total value of $149,782.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,924,089.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,094 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 71.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 337.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

