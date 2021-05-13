Trust Co. of Oklahoma Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.35, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.89. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

