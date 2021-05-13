Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 380 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in ITT were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 71,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,287 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

ITT stock opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 23.10%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

