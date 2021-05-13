Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Trading 7.9% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) traded up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $27.92 and last traded at $27.89. 23,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 902,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Specifically, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 445,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,023.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 48,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,868.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 58,372 shares of company stock worth $1,471,080. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 3.01.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

