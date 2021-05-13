Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Issues Earnings Results

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

Shares of TRQ traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,846. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRQ. Macquarie cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.