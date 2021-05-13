TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Sunday. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TuSimple presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

