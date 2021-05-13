TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

TSP opened at $36.08 on Monday. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

In related news, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

