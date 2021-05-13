Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tutor Perini from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE TPC opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $768.65 million, a P/E ratio of -53.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

