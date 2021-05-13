Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$129 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.21 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.40.

NASDAQ:TWST traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.84. 24,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,065. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $317,187.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,797 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $35,798.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,875 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,681 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

