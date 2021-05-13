Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Twitter were worth $18,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Twitter by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 165,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Twitter by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Twitter by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,501. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

