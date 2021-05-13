Tyman (LON:TYMN) Given New GBX 530 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Tyman (LON:TYMN) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 530 ($6.92) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TYMN. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of Tyman in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tyman from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of LON:TYMN opened at GBX 480.80 ($6.28) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 408.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 350.86. The stock has a market cap of £943.52 million and a P/E ratio of 25.29. Tyman has a 52-week low of GBX 147.40 ($1.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 490 ($6.40).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Jo Hallas sold 78,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.60), for a total transaction of £336,919.44 ($440,187.41).

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

