Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $79.16 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

