U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $11.46. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 1,297 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $316,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 199,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,666.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,343 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,960,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,906,000 after acquiring an additional 186,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,141 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after buying an additional 101,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,811,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $828.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

