UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Raised to $53.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Get UDR alerts:

NYSE UDR traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 25,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,626. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in UDR by 422.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 727.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.