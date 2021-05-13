UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €13.60 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €13.60 ($16.00) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UCG. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.22 ($12.02).

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

