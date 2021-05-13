UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

UniCredit stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

