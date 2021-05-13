Unification Market Capitalization Achieves $7.69 Million (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Unification has a total market capitalization of $7.69 million and approximately $185,359.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unification has traded 313.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00086293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.07 or 0.01160853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00067435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00113818 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,149.23 or 0.10164538 BTC.

Unification Profile

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

