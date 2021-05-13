United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

United Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of -126.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect United Insurance to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

Get United Insurance alerts:

UIHC stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.75.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.40. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 6,700 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II purchased 25,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,780 shares of company stock worth $244,392 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on UIHC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.