United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UPS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS opened at $210.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,114,000 after purchasing an additional 335,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,436,000 after buying an additional 83,101 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.